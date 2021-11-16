World

Belarus: A large group of refugees gather at the border

November 16, 2021
Esmond Barker

    The videos are supposed to show a crowd – Warsaw expects border breaches.

    Migrants gather their belongings before leaving a camp in the Grodno region and make their way to the Polish border crossing in Koznica.

    According to its own statements, Poland is preparing for border breaches.

“More and more groups of migrants are being brought to the Kuznica border crossing by Belarusian forces,” the Polish Defense Ministry said on Monday in a short message service on Twitter. According to its own statements, Poland is preparing for border breaches.

Videos of the Polish border forces and the military appear to have shown hundreds of migrants in front of rows of Polish police officers and soldiers. Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasek spoke of “thousands of migrants” at the border crossing. Polish forces “are ready for any scenario.”

