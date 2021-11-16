Belarus: A large group of refugees gather at the border

1/4 The videos are supposed to show a crowd – Warsaw expects border breaches.

2/4 Migrants gather their belongings before leaving a camp in the Grodno region and make their way to the Polish border crossing in Koznica.



4/4 According to its own statements, Poland is preparing for border breaches.

“More and more groups of migrants are being brought to the Kuznica border crossing by Belarusian forces,” the Polish Defense Ministry said on Monday in a short message service on Twitter. According to its own statements, Poland is preparing for border breaches.

Videos of the Polish border forces and the military appear to have shown hundreds of migrants in front of rows of Polish police officers and soldiers. Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasek spoke of “thousands of migrants” at the border crossing. Polish forces “are ready for any scenario.”

Refugee conflict with Belarus Thousands of people, especially from the Middle East, are currently stuck in freezing temperatures at the borders with European Union member states such as Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. The European Union accuses Belarus Governor Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately smuggling refugees into the European Union in response to previous sanctions decisions.

Polish border guards announced that “illegal immigrants” had been gathering at the border crossing since that morning. Preparations are being made to attempt to violently breach the border.