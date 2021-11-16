World

Belarus and Poland: the situation escalates over migrants at the borders

November 16, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    Migrants tried to reach the territory of the European Union at the border between Belarus and Poland, armed with timber, wire cutters and stones.

  • 2/7

    Polish security forces tried to repel the refugees with water cannons.

  • 6/7

    The photos also show how they tore the barbed wire fence from the ground.

  • 7/7

    A Polish police officer was injured in the riots.

The situation escalates at the border crossing between Poland and Belarus in Koznica. The refugees have been waiting there for a week. On Tuesday morning, armed with cutting tools, logs and stones, they tried to attack the border and reach the territory of the European Union.

Videos and photos show how people rip metal bars from fences and push barbed wire into the ground. Polish security forces use water cannons. You can also see drowning people who were hit by water jets. According to unconfirmed reports, the Polish side used tear gas. Poland does not allow the media to report from the border area.

