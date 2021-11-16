Belarus and Poland: the situation escalates over migrants at the borders

The situation escalates at the border crossing between Poland and Belarus in Koznica. The refugees have been waiting there for a week. On Tuesday morning, armed with cutting tools, logs and stones, they tried to attack the border and reach the territory of the European Union.
Videos and photos show how people rip metal bars from fences and push barbed wire into the ground. Polish security forces use water cannons. You can also see drowning people who were hit by water jets. According to unconfirmed reports, the Polish side used tear gas. Poland does not allow the media to report from the border area.
The ministry in Warsaw spoke of an “attack by immigrants”. On Tuesday, the ministry wrote in the short message service Twitter, that the refugees are very aggressive. The refugees were also equipped with hand grenades from the Belarusian side.
A policeman was seriously injured
A policeman was seriously injured in the riot. Polish police said the officer sustained a fractured skull. At about 2 pm local time, the Belarusians finally cleared the battlefield. Soldiers of Lukashenko’s regime took the emigrants to a camp on the edge of the forest, where they had already spent the past few nights. How it will proceed is now unclear.
Another body discovered: The tragedy of refugees continues at the external borders of the European Union(quarter to two)
Belarus Governor Alexander Lukashenko, 67, announced after a phone call Monday evening with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 67, that he expects another conversation with her. Lukashenko said he is also in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, who has offered to mediate in the dispute.
EU allegations against Lukashenko
Thousands of people, especially from the Middle East, are currently stuck in freezing temperatures at the borders with European Union member states such as Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. The European Union accuses Belarus Governor Lukashenko of deliberately smuggling refugees into the European Union in response to previous sanctions decisions. (OCO / SDA)
