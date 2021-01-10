Rumor: Apple will release AirPods Pro 2 and 3rd generation iPhone SE in April

New supply chain report from Makotakara The report this weekend says that Apple has a new AirPods Pro and a new iPhone SE in action for its April 2021 release. The report says the new AirPods Pro will have a redesigned charging case, but details about the iPhone SE are unclear.

AirPods Pro 2

Reboot cites Chinese supply chain sources and says the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a “new charging case design”. It will reportedly still be 21mm thick, while it will be 46mm long and 54mm wide. For comparison, the current AirPods Pro charging case It is 45.2mm long and 60.6mm wide, so this means that the body of the second generation will actually be different, but not significantly.

There are no further details on what to expect with the second generation AirPods Pro in this report. Previously, Bloomberg mentioned The second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a “more compact” design that eliminates the stem that is projecting the current from underneath the AirPods Pro. “The design in the test has a more rounded shape that fills the user’s ear,” the report said, comparing the design to offers from Samsung and Amazon.

For those unfamiliar, Amazon Echo buds feature The design without stem is completely round and located inside the user’s ear.

The Bloomberg However, the report cautioned that such design changes are not foolproof as the AirPods Pro’s internals are difficult to pack into a more compact design. if it was Makotakara It is believed that the AirPods Pro 2 could be released as soon as April.

iPhone SE 3

Moreover, today Makotakara The report says that Apple will also launch the new third generation iPhone SE in April. The report does not provide any details on what to expect from the iPhone SE 3, but the April release will Come on exactly one year later 4.7 inches IPhone SE was released in 2020.

Rumors Suggested that Apple works On a larger version of the iPhone SE, it will likely have an 5.5-inch screen and design similar to iPhone 8 Plus. It remains to be seen whether or not that is what today’s report indicates.

