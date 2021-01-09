Khloe Kardashian shares a lovely selfie with Dream, daughter of True and Rob on the last day of KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian and her famous family officially wrapped 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Friday.

The 36-year-old Good American Foundation shared a selfie on Saturday from her last day of filming while hugging 2-year-old True and her four-year-old niece Rob.

Bright at the top of a brown leather tube, I wrote, ‘Happy Saturday !! Satisfied and accepted !! ‘

Super: Khloe Kardashian, 36, shares a selfie with her two-year-old daughter True, and Rob’s four-year-old daughter Dream, as they celebrate the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons

She looked sporty real as she sat on Khloe’s lap in a black Burberry dress while flashing a big smile.

The dream looked beautiful in pink as she flashed her thumbs up.

Although Rob, 33, has been less on the show in recent years, he made sure to properly end this era of his life with his daughter by his side.

Khloe also looked grateful on the last day as she was smiling from ear to ear surrounded by her family as they closed the chapter on the show that made them famous.

This is a file: The family displayed their tagged microphones as Kim said, “We’re just done filming forever.”

Face cookie: All family members were gifted with edible place settings in the form of a cookie with their face on it where True was seen chewing away

Care Package: The family was treated with a Beignet Box truck as Chloe appeared to indulge in sweets despite a strict exercise schedule

Chloe: Despite rumors of divorce, Kim took to Instagram to share a lot of inside looks on the last day of the family shoot

The sisters all shared an inside look on the last day of filming while they pictured the sparkling lunch table that had a cookie name card on their face while dining outdoors in Kim’s backyard.

The rustic table featured brightly colored flowers and the family was treated to a Beignet Box truck.

Chloe pictured her merchandise in a Rolls-Royce that featured Starbucks with “Happy Last Day” written on it.

Despite rumors of Kim being divorced from her husband of seven years, Kanye West – who wasn’t around – Kim took to her social media to shoot a lot of behind-the-scenes looks on the last day.

Done Forever: Kim leads a bubbly toast with the crew as she tells her fans their cheers for 20 seasons of Insanity and Lots of Love.

Poured It Up: On the last day so many tears and so much alcohol appeared as they said goodbye to the end of an era

The KKW Beauty establishment – who rarely drinks – was spotted roasting with champagne saying she was crying.

‘It’s a wrap! Not on tears or drinks though, “she said,” Greetings to twenty seasons of madness and so much love. “

The family who focused so much on her fitness had a good reason to celebrate as she wrapped up 15 years of her life.

On Thursday, Chloe caused an uproar when she posted a selfie in the gym and said her body would be “ ready ” as summer arrived as it showed the end of the pandemic.

Kendall ?: Fans were quick to believe that Khloe’s gym selfie on Thursday was Kendall as they wrote that they look like the ‘twin’ in the photo

Twins: Followers couldn’t stop commenting about her skinny frame that made Khloe look like her model sister

Compliments: The kind American founder took praise in great strides when she sent tribal faces to her followers

Fans were quick to look at the photo and mistook it for model Kendall Jenner’s sister as she flashed her very thin legs in the mirror.

One follower wrote, “ I thought this wasn’t Kendall a joke at first.

Although she was guilty of many pictures – Photoshop failed in the past, Chloe took the compliment one step further as she responded, “OMG stooooooppppp” with two faces to the next.