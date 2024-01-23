Ron DeSantis: Paid $2,262 per vote and still failed

– He paid $2,262 per vote and still failed The US election campaign was known to be expensive. The fact that large investments do not necessarily bring victory is also true. Ron DeSantis' record remains historically poor.

Ron DeSantis is holding a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, on January 19, 2024. But not just for himself, but for his former rival Donald Trump. Photography: Michael Reynolds (Keystone)

Ron DeSantis surrenders: He had to admit defeat to Donald Trump in the Republican primary in Iowa. He is no longer running in other states. Instead, DeSantis announced that he would support the former president on his path back to the White House.

His candidacy for governor of Florida never took off, even though he was once seen as a realistic alternative to Donald Trump. In Iowa, he received 23,420 votes in the primary, but barely half the votes received by his strong rival. Although he personally visited each of the 99 provinces. His efforts were fruitless but costly.

2262 per useless vote

The US media took a closer look at DeSantis' campaign budget. The balance sheet is in ruins: The Huffington Post wrote that DeSantis spent a total of $53 million with a campaign fundraising super PAC that “never backs down.” That would be $2,262 per vote.

What particularly stands out is the large television campaign, which is said to have cost more than Donald Trump's campaign. Overall, the campaign is expected to cost about $150 million. DeSantis entered the race with an unprecedented financial advantage for a governor: millions of dollars remaining from his last statewide campaign in Florida, funneled directly into his new target's budget.

It is worth noting that not all of the money was spent on the small state of Iowa. More detailed details of costs will be announced at the end of January. But the New York Times is certain that his campaign was a “pyrrhic failure” on both counts.

King of the wasted campaign budget: Michael Bloomberg thanks his employees after announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race. He spent a total of about $1 billion. Photo: Justin Lin (Keystone)

DeSantis is in famous company with this receipt. Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who was also disqualified, is said to have spent $22 million, including $15 million from his personal assets. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum did not run even after he had already invested $15 million.

And by the way, the most expensive campaign is the one led by a Democrat: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg reportedly spent about $1 billion running against Joe Biden in 2020. He didn't have a chance either, but at least he won in the US territory of American Samoa. .

