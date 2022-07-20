Romero Games: Doom and Wolfenstein designer is working on a new shooter

Well look at one. Going back to their roots, it looks like John Romero and his studio are working on a new first-person shooter game.

Everyone knows John Romero. After all, the developer has been touring the gaming world since 1982 and left some big scent marks with Wolfenstein 3D, Dangerous Dave, Hexen, Doom, Doom II, and Quake, especially during his time at id Software. However, recently, it has not been able to fully restore its ancient glory. Empire of Sin, his mafia strategy game with his studio Romero Games, had a rather mediocre reception.

Now it looks like Romero is going back to his roots. on me Internal website And on social media, Romero announced that his studio is working on a new first-person shooter for an unnamed major publisher. There is no information about the game yet, except that it will be developed on the basis of Unreal Engine 5.

A lot of developers are currently being sought for the game, and nine jobs are currently being announced. The current team is at least familiar with shooters, according to the website, a number of former developers of Far Cry, Watch Dogs, The Division, Sniper Elite and Crysis work at Studio Galway/Ireland.