Hit & Run Gets a New Fan Version with Open World in Unreal Engine 5

Especially with video game classics, remake videos pop up for potential fans from time to time, showing how these digital gems can shine in a new light. So there was a concept recently Grand Theft Auto III in Unreal Engine 5 It appears which is very impressive. When it comes to projects like this, the community often asks why the developer studios don’t revisit some video game classics and cover them with a new engine and graphics.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run – Great Remake Powered by Unreal Engine 5

The answer to that is usually that the licenses for many of the earlier titles were not owned by the developer studios or even the publishers at the time. This also applies to the current project of Reuben “Reubs” Ward, who released a video for a fan remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run. The video is 17 minutes long and provides a detailed look at its development work and various game mechanics. Reubs wants to provide the title with an open world and several improvements in quality of life and online mode.

Recommended editorial content This is where you will find external content [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external links are displayed only if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”:

Download all external content

I agree to display external content to me. The personal data is thus transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.



Unreal Engine 5 is currently being used for this new fan release. However, it should be said right away: “Reubs” states that this project is for entertainment purposes only and may not be available for download at all. The developer previously showed an earlier version of the game on its Patreon page, but the video linked there has already been deleted. Joe McGinn, lead designer on the original The Simpsons: Hit & Run, responded to the project: “Amazing what you did! This really gives a taste of what a complete modern remaster could be.”

source: Youtube