Free: Darktable 4 workflow software is available for download

Darktable 4 was released on schedule at the beginning of the second half of 2022. The free program manages and edits image files, is also used in development and raw files. New features in Darktable 4 include a revamped user interface and improvements to white balance, color correction, and exposure. Darktable 4 is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

With Darktable 4, the first major workflow software update has now been released this year – about ten years after the powerful software was first released. The free program offers practically everything needed to manage and develop raw files. In the now released version 4, some other functions have been added.

For example, a new feature in Darktable 4 is the ability to select a target color to match color and exposure. This function is used, among other things, to match the color reproduction and brightness of multiple images. There are also improvements to Filmic functionality, which is now in its sixth edition. Now prevents color saturation from changing apparent as brightness changes.

There are further improvements to the highlights rebuild functionality, which should now yield significantly better results. Finally, the user interface has been completely revised, and all Darktable 4 modules now have a unified look. Much has also happened below the surface, Darktable 4 promises to run faster than the previous version.

A comprehensive explanation of the improvements and new features in Darktable 3.8 Is there here. Darktable 4 is available in German, including Mac, Windows and Linux – click here for Download the current version. The developers have already announced the next major update for Darktable 4.2 – it should appear at the end of the year. Then, among other things, there will be a function to restore scans. A new color equalizer that can edit HDR photos has also been announced.