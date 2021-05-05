Rio Tinto Stadium hosts USMNT against friendly Costa Rica

Salt Lake City, Utah The US Soccer Federation announced that the US men’s national team will face Costa Rica in a crucial friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 9th.

The game is open to 10,000 fans and is broadcasting on ESPN 2, UniMás and TUDN. Information about ticket sales, game start time, and other game details will be announced at a later date.

“Costa Rica is a competitive CONCACAF team and we look forward to this opportunity,” said USMNT coach Greg Berhalter. “In addition to being able to simulate the rhythm of the matches in September and October, this is an important step in our preparation for the start of the World Cup qualifiers.”

The match will play an important role in preparing for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers next September. Given the unfortunate outcome of the recent World Cup qualifying process, preparations are being intensified for this attempt.

“There is always something special when you represent your country, you wear this badge, and above all, you play in front of your fans as you did against Cuba,” said Nick Remando, former RSL goalkeeper and current academy coach. “Every hat means something to put in this tagline. For some reason, you represent your country, your club, your fans, and I’m sure all the players who come to Utah for this match will do the same.”

The United States and Costa Rica have a rich history as the United States currently has a single game advantage over its CONCACAF competitors with an overall record of 17-16-5. The last match between the two countries took place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles earlier this year when the United States won 1-0 in a friendly match.

The last meaningful confrontation between the two countries took place in the World Cup Qualifiers. Costa Rica won 2-0.

It will be a busy week for USMNT, who will be in Denver, Colorado on June 3 to face Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals. Costa Rica also qualified for the semi-finals and will face Mexico on the same day. If the United States and Costa Rica qualify, they will play together in the Finals on June 6. However, if either side loses their confrontation in the semi-finals, they will continue playing for third place on June 6.

Then, just three days later, they faced each other at the Rio Tinto Stadium.

“Every game is crucial if it is to be played in the Denver National League, that is, four matches against major opponents and CONCACAF, which are Honduras, Costa Rica and Mexico,” said Remando. With what happened with the epidemic last year as there were not many matches, the players are looking to continue those matches and qualify for the World Cup.

Prior to the clashes in Denver and Sandy, Utah, the United States will play a friendly match against Switzerland on May 30th at AFG Stadium in St. Gallen (Switzerland).

All matches lead to one goal: qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Later in September, the United States will begin its qualifying efforts, and will likely draw on the experience it gained during the summer months to further support its cause.