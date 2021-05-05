He’s Back: Donald Trump as Blogger

At the start of the year, major platforms shut down Donald Trump. A comeback is out of the question on Twitter, at least for the next six months on Facebook. With Twitter only to himself, Trump is back.

The end of his era was miserable. The 45th president of the United States was not removed from office in the second impeachment measure after the storming of the US Capitol. Social media platforms, especially Twitter, have denied him his most important communication tool. After more than four months of forced abstinence, he is back: with his Twitter counterpart where he is the only one responsible.

Between promotional material like the cup that says, “Don’t blame me, I voted for Donald Trump,” you have two different news sections running in it. At the same time, he bypasses blocking the platforms, because it is currently possible to share his so-called statements.

Trump’s rhetoric has not changed during his forced resignation. In the “From Donald J Trump’s Calendar” section appears his Twitter-style short messages. There he shares his views on the world and sideline what is happening in the United States. Within the apparently official “News” section, messages from the 45th President of the United States can be shared. However, the deployment options have been greatly increased. No platform has been excluded. More than 180 messages are listed, with the following being both StudiVZ and Google Classroom manageable.

Trump wants to return, but that is only possible with the help of his supporters. (C) Screen capture

And it wasn’t written by Donald Trump, but rather the forty-fifth president of the United States. It’s about getting elected in Texas and sticking to the fact that the election that prevented him from getting a second term did not go right.

Facebook’s doors also remained closed

After being banned from online services Trump card I’ve relied on emailing reviews for the last few months. Before that, the Twitter account was by far his most important communication channel with over 80 million subscribers.

The company has flatly ruled out a return to Twitter since the disturbances on the Capitol building. Facebook’s independent oversight board discussed the shutdown on Wednesday. It is still blocked on Facebook. But at the same time, the oversight board asked the online network to re-examine the matter within six months.

With the help of his followers, he wants to return to his old arrival. hard mission.