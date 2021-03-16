Rhythm fighting continues on PS5 and XBS this summer

Norwegian developer Tom-Ivar Arntzen also known as Tinimations wants a rhythmic fighting game in Summer 2021 Klang 2 Publishing with Ratalaika games not only for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but also for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Run steam You can Klang– Put the heir already on the Wishlist. In the description of the game it says: Klang is trapped in a building in an unfamiliar location and needs to improve his rhythmic fighting skills in audiovisual simulation.

Quickly attack the enemy with flashing fireballs. Attackers dodged enemies and dealt with enough lightning damage to disgrace even the greatest deities in mythology. Put yourself in a cheery trance by skilfully playing this rhythmic action game with hypnotic rhythms and high-speed battles. “

The following features are mentioned:

30 levels of intense EDM motion can be played at normal and high speed

The semi-procedural combat system ensures that the tracks don’t run exactly the same way

Bosses gradually introduce new rules of the game

A Greek techno aesthetic inspired by musical waves, musical symbolism and sculpture

Music by legendary composer bLiNd and other talented artists such as James Landino, Arcien, and Nhato

