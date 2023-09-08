Research Horizon Europe – London back on the horizon – Switzerland now alone – News

The readmission of the British to the EU program further isolates Switzerland. Science is increasingly concerned.

Great Britain is once again part of the world’s largest research and innovation programme: Horizon. Brussels expects London to contribute the equivalent of 2.6 billion francs annually to participate in the Horizon Europe project and the Copernicus satellite programme.

We view these successful negotiations with great respect.

There are people in Switzerland who are really happy with the British success. For example, Michael Hengartner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ETH, said: “This is good news for British and continental European science. It is good for Europe.”

Michael Shipman, President of the University of Zurich, also congratulates the British and praises their success in the negotiations. He knows the agreement in detail because he followed the negotiations closely through his contacts with British universities. He says London negotiated excellently. The British government negotiated the engagement at very short notice and on very advantageous terms.

Although joining will not take place until January 1, 2024, researchers can prepare and start already.

Chapman also describes it as a success for the government in London to invite British researchers to submit proposals. Although UK universities won’t join until January 1, 2024, they can already get ready and get started.

and Switzerland?

Switzerland and Great Britain decided months ago to intensify bilateral scientific cooperation, because neither had full access to EU programmes.

As happy as the British are about the deal with the EU, Scheibmann fears negative consequences for Switzerland: “The British will now focus on participating in ‘Horizon Europe’ projects, from which Switzerland is largely excluded entirely. We are isolated and alone again.”

So Switzerland is likely to become more isolated. According to Hungartner of the ETH Board of Directors, this makes Switzerland’s position even more special because it is now the only country in central Europe that is not linked. But it also shows that if there is a will, it is possible to find a way.

EU Ambassador: “The basic requirements have been clear for a long time”

The European Union has moved towards Great Britain. Will he do the same with Switzerland? The question is directed to Petros Mavromicalis, the Ambassador of the European Union in Bern. He says the EU would like to allow Swiss universities to participate again, and the terms for this have already been clear for a long time.

Mavromichalis notes the ongoing exploratory talks on several sticking points: “The positive outcome of the ongoing exploratory talks and demonstrated political commitment to resolving outstanding structural issues in our relationship will also pave the way for negotiations on a full engagement with Horizon.” and other programs. »

Therefore, the general political will of the Federal Council to move forward is crucial to start negotiations on the horizon. But the Federal Council is busy. It may take some time to reach an agreement, although the responsible State Secretariat wants to move forward, as it has announced in writing. Scientists fear that with further delay, Switzerland will gradually lose its attractiveness as a location.