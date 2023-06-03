Kiwi allergy? when it could be serious

But although kiwi is tasty and healthy, some people may experience allergic reactions after eating it. Below, we explain why symptoms occur, what promises relief and when it can really be serious.

Signs of an allergy to kiwi

If you are allergic to kiwi, it clears up relatively quickly during or after consumption. Typical signs include:

tingling in the tongue

Itchy throat

swelling of the mucous membranes;

itchy eyes

Digestive problems such as colic, flatulence or diarrhea

When a kiwi allergy becomes serious

As a rule, an allergic reaction to kiwi is harmless and subsides quickly. However, if you develop breathing difficulties, severe swelling, or abdominal pain, seek immediate medical attention.

What helps against a kiwi allergy?

Of course, it is a good idea first and foremost to avoid allergens – especially if you have particularly severe symptoms. If you find it difficult to give up, you can use medications such as antihistamines, eye drops, or nasal sprays.

Why am I allergic to kiwi?

The explanation for why you may have a fruit allergy is due to cross sensitivity. This usually affects people who are allergic to pollen. This is because the allergens have a similar biochemical structure to some substances found in some types of fruit. For this reason, hay fever sufferers tolerate kiwi less.

arousing: Cross reactions are also possible with other foods.