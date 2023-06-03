science

German Museums: Publication of the “Atlas of Absence” on the collections of Cameroon

June 3, 2023
Faye Stephens

More than 40,000 artifacts from the former colony of Cameroon are stored in German museums. comes to this conclusion Study » Atlas of Absence. Cameroonian cultural heritage in Germany « A group of scholars led by art historian Bénédicte Savoy, who is studying in Berlin, in collaboration with seven German museums. In 2018, the 51-year-old, together with Senegalese sociologist Floin Sarr, submitted a report on colonial cultural origins to French President Emmanuel Macron, sparking a debate about the return of cultural origins.

