30 institutions for the long flag night in Magdeburg

Magdeburg – (vs.) June 3, 2023 The Long Night of Science invites you to discover and marvel again. The City of Magdeburg and around 30 scientific institutions have put together an extensive program package for this. Magdeburg City Council President Simon Boris and Science Minister Armin Wellingmann will give the go-ahead at 5.45pm at the Science Harbor in Magdeburg.

Three bus lines connect the places. Free shuttle buses start at 6pm at Science Port and then run every 20 minutes.

According to the organizer, visitors can expect free admission from 6 pm to midnight Several topical worlds. One reads: “What Moves Us – Insights for Tomorrow’s Climate”. The focus here is on climate change and its consequences, but above all on solutions. At the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics of Technical Complex Systems, for example, scientists are working on an autonomously operating reactor system to produce synthetic natural gas.

Experimentation and participation are welcome

At the Otto von Guericke-University in Magdeburg, hydroelectric power is being revisited with the help of robotic fish. In the university’s Flow Channel, scientists present how eco-friendly hydroelectric plants and fish can work.

At the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (UFZ), everything revolves around water. Especially young guests can explore this element with a magnifying glass and a microscope: what microorganisms are at home in the water, what dangers do they pose, and why is biodiversity so important? What will happen to our lakes and rivers if climate change causes more and more extreme events like droughts and heavy rains? UFZ scientists provide the answers in the science outlet.

Scientists at the Magdeburg-Stendal University of Applied Sciences are also looking into environmental protection. Visitors are welcome to the Climate Talk. What exactly is being looked for in a university? What benefits can the people of Magdeburg get from this? Professors answer questions.

Healthy lifestyle and medical advances

In the world theme “Longer – Better – Live Different” the focus is on the human body, medical advances and a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, institutions such as University Medicine, the Leibniz Institute for Neurobiology or the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases are especially looking forward to visitors.

In the theme world “The Future We Love (1) Living – Visions in New Worlds” is all about futuristic topics from AI research, new materials, and robotics to virtual worlds. At Fraunhofer IFF, for example, large-scale interactive visualizations of factories or entire cities can be admired in the Elbedome mixed reality lab. The humanoid robot Pepper is also looking forward to visits and discussions.

How is wireless communication improving?

ifak – the Institute of Automation and Communications encourages experiments to show how wireless communications – such as mobile communications, WLANs and Bluetooth – can become more reliable or long-distance. And at the Magdeburg-Stendal University of Applied Sciences and the Otto von Guericke-University, there are also a lot of experiments and hands-on activities related to artificial intelligence and robotics.