Is the extra online account protection worth it?

And another code: The second factor in two-factor authentication can be provided by a 2FA app, for example. Photo: Zacharie Scheurer / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Additional Online Account Protection

For those who may be wondering if it is really worth the extra effort, Gifts Google now has an initial beta value from a sample of 2 million YouTube accounts converted to 2FA with 150 million user accounts: since then, unauthorized access to accounts in the sample has decreased by 50 percent.

Two-factor authentication can be turned off

So Google wants to continue to gradually activate two-factor authentication (2FA) for all accounts. If you’re not using Extra Verification yet, you can of course turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) yourself directly. the Works In your Google Account under “Security / Signing in with Google / 2-Step Verification”. If you still have doubts about the suitability of two-factor authentication (2FA) for everyday use, you will not risk anything by activating it. 2FA can also be turned off again.

Not only does Google offer two-factor authentication, it’s now available on almost all large services and many smaller ones. Users should enable 2FA whenever possible, Advise Federal Office for Information Security. A quick look at the respective account settings reveals whether or not two-factor authentication (2FA) is available for the service.

Today’s Top Jobs Find the best jobs now and

You are notified by e-mail.

Google notification

2FA Help from Google

BSI to 2FA