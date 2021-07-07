science

Trees against drought: New forests can mitigate climate impacts

July 7, 2021
Faye Stephens

More forests in Europe could alleviate drought through climate change. This is clear from the analysis Now featured in “Nature Geoscience”. A working group led by Ronnie Meyer of ETH Zurich also reported there that a 20 percent increase in forest area could increase precipitation in Europe by 7.6 percent. The team writes that the value of 20 percent is realistic given the extent to which land use in Europe has changed historically. The analysis is based on empirical data on rainfall across forests as well as a statistical analysis of potential impacts on the entire continent. However, the team notes that the analysis still contains uncertainties and does not capture many potentially influential variables.

