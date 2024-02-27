Regional elections in Italy – Giorgia Meloni's defeat in the regional elections – News

In the elections that took place in Sardinia, the leftist camp succeeded in regaining a region for the first time in years.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has led her party, Fratelli d'Italia, from election victory to election victory. Now the Italian right-wing coalition is suffering defeat, as can be seen after almost all the votes were counted: in the elections that took place in Sardinia, the leftist camp regained a region for the first time in years.

In Sardinia, the left opposition united for the first time in a long time. The Social Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement had agreed on a joint candidate. They have now won the election by a narrow margin against the right-wing coalition. After almost all the votes were counted, Alessandra Todt, of the left-wing 5-Star Movement, which is supported by the Democratic Party, received 45.3% of the votes. This puts her directly ahead of Paolo Trozzo, the right-wing candidate chosen by Meloni, who received 45.0 percent of the vote.

This is embarrassing for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Alessandra Todd is the first 5-Star member to govern an Italian region. Despite the narrow lead and the incomplete counting, pollsters and newspapers declared Todd the winner.

“This is an embarrassment for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,” says Franco Patel, SRF's Italian correspondent. This is because she single-handedly chose the losing candidate from the right-wing coalition, one of her closest confidants – despite the will and resistance of her partner in government, Matteo Salvini of the League party. “Defeat falls squarely on Melony.”

For the first time, a victory for the Italian left

For the Italian left, which has not been spoiled by success in recent years, this represents a victory for the first time. If the two centre-left opposition parties come together and do not tear themselves apart, they can defeat Meloni: this is the message many commentators are now reading from the election results.

It will soon become clear whether this is actually true. Because four more Italian regions will vote soon. European Union Parliament elections are scheduled to be held next June.

“It has already become clear today: it is also possible to defeat Meloni,” says the Italian SRF correspondent. She ignored Lega when choosing her candidate. “Since then, there has been a noticeable crisis within your right-wing coalition. Meloni has ruined the start of the 2024 election year.”