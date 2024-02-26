SVP politicians in Belarus: propaganda for Lukashenko

– SVP politician doing propaganda for dictator Lukashenko Two Swiss travel to Belarus and praise internationally unrecognized parliamentary elections. One of them heads a club close to the First People's Party, and the other is a councilor for the canton of Zug.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko will cast his vote in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, February 25. A cantonal advisor to the Swiss People's Party speaks of “passionate voters.” Photo: Belarusian presidential press service (AP)

Neither free nor fair. This is how international human rights organizations judge the parliamentary elections in Belarus that took place on Sunday. After Alexander Lukashenko was only able to remain in the presidency in 2020 thanks to widespread election fraud, the 69-year-old autocrat has secured a safe victory for his party this time around. The opposition was not allowed to run for office in the first place, and hundreds of thousands of people who went into exile after the suppression of protests three years ago were not allowed to vote. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was not allowed to send election observers, something the ultra-conservative organization called “deeply worrying.”