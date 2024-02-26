February 26, 2024

Investigation against the former head of state – Tens of thousands stand in solidarity with Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil – News

Esmond Barker February 26, 2024 5 min read
Investigation against the former head of state – Tens of thousands stand in solidarity with Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil – News – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. News

  2. international

  3. Current article

Contents

  • Tens of thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets of Sao Paulo.
  • They demonstrated against investigations into Bolsonaro's alleged involvement in an attempted coup after his defeat in the 2022 elections.
  • Protesters marched along Avenida Paulista on Sunday.

“I seek appeasement to erase the past,” Bolsonaro told his supporters at the rally. Bolsonaro called for pardons for his supporters, some of whom were sentenced to long prison terms over the attack on the government district in early 2023.

legend:

“We have to find a way to live in peace,” Bolsonaro told his supporters.

AP Photo/Andre Benner

Bolsonaro is currently being investigated for his alleged involvement in coup plans after current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the election. During his final interrogation by the federal police, he refused to testify.

The right-wing Bolsonaro was defeated by the left-wing politician Lula in the presidential runoff elections in October 2022. On January 8, 2023, supporters of the former army, who did not want to recognize Lula's election victory, stormed Congress, the seat of government and the Supreme Court in Brasilia and caused severe damage.


SRF News 4, February 26, 2024, 3:00 AM;

  1. News

  2. international

  3. Current article

Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. more

Push notifications are short notifications that appear on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on a note, you will be taken to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these communications at any time. less

I have already hidden this notification about browser notifications activation several times. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  The Coronavirus spike in the UK has passed its spring peak as shutdown options loom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

More than 2,000 passengers are stranded on a cruise ship off Mauritius

February 26, 2024 Esmond Barker
3 min read

One-fifth of the Dominican Republic has been regreened

February 25, 2024 Esmond Barker
3 min read

Solar geoengineering: Switzerland wants to launch a debate on dimming sunlight

February 25, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

7 min read

10 healthy foods that will help you achieve your fitness goals • FootballR

February 26, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Spengler Cup in Davos – HCD vs. Team Canada: Prestige here, group win there – Sports

February 26, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Musk complains about being forced to have a Microsoft account

February 26, 2024 Gilbert Cox
5 min read

Investigation against the former head of state – Tens of thousands stand in solidarity with Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil – News

February 26, 2024 Esmond Barker