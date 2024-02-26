Investigation against the former head of state – Tens of thousands stand in solidarity with Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil – News

Tens of thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets of Sao Paulo.

They demonstrated against investigations into Bolsonaro's alleged involvement in an attempted coup after his defeat in the 2022 elections.

Protesters marched along Avenida Paulista on Sunday.

“I seek appeasement to erase the past,” Bolsonaro told his supporters at the rally. Bolsonaro called for pardons for his supporters, some of whom were sentenced to long prison terms over the attack on the government district in early 2023.

"We have to find a way to live in peace," Bolsonaro told his supporters.



Bolsonaro is currently being investigated for his alleged involvement in coup plans after current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the election. During his final interrogation by the federal police, he refused to testify.

The right-wing Bolsonaro was defeated by the left-wing politician Lula in the presidential runoff elections in October 2022. On January 8, 2023, supporters of the former army, who did not want to recognize Lula's election victory, stormed Congress, the seat of government and the Supreme Court in Brasilia and caused severe damage.



