More than 2,000 passengers are stranded on a cruise ship off Mauritius

The cruise ship “Norwegian Dawn” 2022 in Kiel Fjord. imago/lupica

More than 2,000 passengers are stranded on the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship off the island of Mauritius in East Africa. According to the shipping company, symptoms of a stomach illness appeared on board the ship.

More than 2,000 passengers are stranded on a cruise ship off the island of Mauritius in East Africa. US shipping company Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Sunday that a small number of Norwegian Dawn guests felt mild symptoms of a stomach illness during the twelve-day cruise from South Africa. “Due to additional testing required by local authorities prior to entry, the Government of Mauritius has postponed disembarkation on the current cruise and boarding on the next cruise by two days until 27 February 2024.”

The majority of passengers were scheduled to begin their journey home on Sunday, while new passengers were scheduled to board the ship in the Mauritian capital, Port Louis. In a letter dated Sunday, which is available to DPA, the captain informed passengers that they would not disembark the ship in Port Louis initially. The shipping company offers hotlines to its guests to clarify questions related to rebooking their repatriation flight.

The cruise ship sailed from South Africa on February 13. According to the shipping company, the Norwegian Dawn ship, built in 2002, can accommodate up to 2,340 guests and 1,032 crew members on board.

“We have increased our hygiene procedures on board as part of our routine measures to ensure a safe environment for everyone on board and we will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our guests, crew and the destinations we visit.” The shipping company said.

EPA/TOCO