Real Madrid – Suspension after red card: Nacho's punishment is only light

Real Madrid faces Mallorca only without Nacho

Madrid. After receiving the red card against Deportivo Alaves (1-0). Nacho Fernandez Light ban. The Spanish Football Federation's Competitions Committee suspended the Real Madrid captain for only one match. Accordingly, Nacho will face Real Mallorca on January 3 at the Santiago Bernabéu (7:15 p.m., Spanish time). The real total-Live tape DAZN) Unavailable.

With the additional centre-backs of Eder Militao and David Alaba failing (both with torn cruciate ligaments), Carlo Ancelotti has only to improvise with Aurelien Chouamini at centre-back alongside long-time favorite Antonio Rudiger. Nacho could once again participate in the confrontation with Almeria. This meeting will not take place until January 20 or 21, before that there are other tasks with the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Upcoming dates January 3, 7:15 pm: real madrid – Real Mallorca (Spanish League)

January 6, 9:30 pm: Arandina CF – real madrid (King's Cup)

January 10, 8:00 pm: Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid (Spanish Super Cup)

Last Thursday, in the 52nd minute, he kicked his opponent, Samuel Omorodion, from behind in the Achilles tendon area on the halfway line, for which the referee gave him a traffic light card after a hint from the video assistant. Real Madrid's number 6 initially saw a yellow card.

Nacho gets his second red card this season

After the rocky start, quite a few people expected a punishment spanning several matches. Not least because Nacho had already been sent off with a straight red card against FC Girona (3-0) at the end of September for a similar foul, so he has repeatedly attracted negative attention.

At the time, his ban was initially imposed for three matches, but it was shortened by one match, so that the 33-year-old Spaniard was ready to play again in October in the Clásico win over Barcelona (2-1), even if it eventually came to naught. Plays at all. This time they showed mercy immediately. What he gained: In the broader sense, the attack against Alaves was also a duel intent on the ball, and these are the only two red cards for Nacho so far in his eleven-year career.

