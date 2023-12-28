Thursday gossip: Phillips, Ratcliffe, Neves, Geukeris, Robinson, Dier, Bonucci

Newcastle United They are confident they can agree a deal to sign England midfielder Kalvin Phillips Manchester city But it faces competition from Juventus, Everton And Crystal Palace For 28 years old. (Telegraph – subscription required) External link

The Glazer family will have to pay Sir Jim Ratcliffe up to $66m (£52m) if they complete the deal for his Ineos Group to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United. (independent) External link

As part of the deal, Ineos must also be consulted on any moves on its part Manchester United In the January transfer window, manager Erik ten Hag cannot be sacked without Ratcliffe's involvement. (shortening) External link

Ratcliffe has drawn up an eight-year plan to improve the club's Old Trafford stadium. (football inside) External link

Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves, 19, who has been linked with a move to Manchester Unitedis in talks about a new contract in Benfica This could see his release clause increased from €120m (£104m) to €150m (£130m). (Hey Jojo – in Portuguese) External link

united She is also linked with 25-year-old Swedish striker Viktor Gjukeres from rivals Benfica Sporting Lisbon. (Corio da Manhá, via Express) External link

arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta said the club is open to strengthening its squad in January “because we want to be stronger”. (guardian) External link

Artillery admire Bayern Munich Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt but the 24-year-old Dutchman is unlikely to be signed in January. (Sports – subscription required) External link

Liverpool Asked Fulham On the availability of US international Anthony Robinson, 26, as they look to sign a left-back in the January transfer window. (90 minutes) External link

Tottenham England defender Eric Dier, 29, Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, and French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 37, have all been told they could leave the club in January. (football inside) External link

says French striker Antoine Griezmann, 32 years old Atletico Madrid It will be his last club in Europe and he would be interested in finishing his career in the United States. (P – in Spanish) External link

Italian club Milan 24-year-old Italian defender Matteo Gabbia is set to be recalled from his loan spell with Villarreal next week. (Fabrizio Romano) External link

Rome The club management is trying to reach an agreement to sign former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci with the German team Union Berlin Ready to let the 36-year-old Italy international leave on a free. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) External link