Jannik Sinner, Miami: That fits — tennis

Less than six days after his semi-final defeat in Indian Wells by Carlos Alcaraz, Yannick Sinner is back in action – and with success.

After missing the Indian Wells final, Sinner traveled from the West to the East Bank of the United States to prepare for the Masters tournament in Miami. Sinner has fond memories of Magic City, as Miami is also called. Two years ago, he reached his only final at a Masters tournament in Florida, which he then lost to his friend Hubert Hurkacz. Last year Sinner was a quarter-finalist in Miami – and this year? On Friday evening (CET), Sinner successfully fought his opening match. South Tyrolean beat Serbian Laslo Djiri 6:4 and 6:2.

In a head-to-head duel with Djeer, Siner is now 2-2 after losing to him twice early in his career. In the third round, Sinner meets the winner of the match between Jan-Lennard Struff (ATP 103) and Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 27) on Sunday. The match between the German and the Bulgarian will take place only after that.

A short process to get you started

Anyway, Sinner made short work of Djere. After 1:24 hours, South Tyrolean converted their first match point against world No. 58. In the first round, Sinner was behind 3: 4. But the 21-year-old immediately managed to return the break and also won the next two matches. The second set was an obvious affair for Sinner from the start. Although Pusterer had to give up his serve game again, he was a much more complete player than his opponent, who was six years older than him. Anyway, spectators at the $8.8 million Miami Open recognized Sinner’s performance with plenty of applause – even if he didn’t have to show his top form against Djeer.