Real Madrid reacted dramatically in Seville – 3:2 after 0:2!

game reportReal Madrid is back again – and how! After a bad first half and a great second half, the royals beat Sevilla 3-2 away. Rodrigo Joyce, Nacho Fernandez and Karim Benzema are 0-2 behind. A huge and perhaps decisive statement from Real Madrid in its struggle for the Spanish championship.







Real Madrid makes a big statement in the title fight

Seville. There was a lot of jubilation during the week Real Madrid reached the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu. But the truth is that the royal team lost 2:3. And now, five days later, there is almost another setback.

With Sevilla FC, the next tough challenge awaited Real, this time away from home. BUT: The Serie A leader reacted dramatically on Sunday night on Match Day 32, turning his 0:2 deficit into a 3:2 victory at the break. A powerful and perhaps decisive statement in the main battle.

Chaser FC Barcelona is now 15 points behind, tentatively at least, but could still close the gap in a week to nine points. The Catalan team meets FC Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Monday, and joins them in the 21st round against Rayo Vallecano next weekend. Will he be screwed again in a title fight?

The eleventh start: Vazquez and Carvajal in defense

Coach Carlo Ancelotti caused a surprise with his 11 start in defense: Lucas Vazquez (right) and Daniel Carvajal (left) defended against Thibaut Courtois, while Nacho Fernandez, contrary to expectations, was only on the bench. As usual, Eder Militao and David Alaba formed the center of the defense. suspended Eduardo Camavinga replaced Casemiro in midfield alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, while Federico Valverde was allowed to play alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in attack.

0:1, 0:2: Real Madrid shocked by a double kick

And the appearance of heroism ambitious by one of his atheists in the first half: non-fictional, harmless, defective. The Meringue netted already conceded two goals after 25 minutes. First, Ivan Rakitic scored from a free kick, the ball went through a hole in the wall of Real and then hit the net (21). Only a short time later, the Andalusians increased when Militao’s and opponents’ ball slipped away, and Courtois, who rushed into the penalty area, was too late and only Eric Lamela had to enter it after a pass. Real’s defense did not look good again.

The disappointing Madridists now faced themselves, but they achieved nothing worth mentioning in the match. Benzema put the air in a position too central to reach the only serious result (ranked 34). After all, the home team didn’t do much after feeling accomplished.

Real Madrid is getting stronger – Rodrygo shortened

Ancelot reacted personally when changing teams, bringing Rodrigo Goes to Camavinga, who had already been warned with a yellow card and was lucky not to be sent off the field afterwards. Valverde returned to the midfield.

Real Madrid made themselves more committed after the restart – and soon rewarded themselves for it. Vinicius and Carvajal combined well on the left, at which point the Spaniard sent the ball into the middle and substitute Rodrigo reduced it to 1:2 (50th place). The real return to the game. Benzema just missed a huge opportunity from a central position (48), after which Militao tested Seville goalkeeper Yassine Bono with a long-range hammer (50).

Incomprehensible! Nacho and Benzema are spinning in the back

The Madrid guests had a lot of possession, pressed early, put pressure on Sevilla, and thus were overwhelmingly superior. Benzema hit the ball from the right side past the far post (63) – then Vinicius almost scored the equalizer.

About 15 minutes before the end of the original time, the Brazilian threw the ball into the net after a cross (74), but the referee interpreted the acceptance as a handball. Difficult scene, round skin touching the upper arm and shoulder area, the decision after review on the video screen was a Madrilenian disadvantage.

You should get 2:2. Nacho, who was just a substitute, converted a cross from Carvajal to equalize after a corner kick (82). And Real Madrid continued to advance, desperately wanting to achieve the third goal. And I got it! Benzema made it 3-2 in the second minute of injury time with seven minutes! The final result!

Real Madrid: fixed dates April 20, 9:30 p.m.: California Osasuna – real madrid (La Liga)

April 26, 9:00 p.m.: Manchester – real madrid (Champions League)

April 30, 4:15 pm: Real Madrid – Espanyol Barcelona (La Liga)

May 4, 9:00 pm: Real Madrid – Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Real Madrid live broadcast: Subscribe to DAZN now





/ 21630049872 / Realtotal_bet365_News

/ 21630049872 / Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50









