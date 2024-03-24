After victory over Italy – curlers reach the World Cup gold medal again – Sports

In the exciting semi-final, Switzerland defeated Italy 6-3 in Sydney (Canada).

Only with the last stone in the tenth end did Alina Patz achieve victory.

The final opponent on Sunday night is host Canada.

It was a knife-edge match between Switzerland and Italy. In a very tactical encounter, the score was 2-2 after 6 goals. No team was able to score more than one stone in the end. In the seventh end, Silvana Tirinzoni's team managed to create a small turning point. Alina Pätz's last effort was perfect – the CC Aarau players made it 4:2 with a double win.

Italy had to settle for a point in the ninth end, so that the Swiss could enter the tenth end with a 4-3 lead and the right of the last stone. Thanks to the last stone perfectly placed in the middle, Italy's skip Stefania Constantini put more pressure on Patz. But the experienced Swiss woman was up to the task and achieved victory.

A fifth consecutive World Cup gold looms on the horizon

Thanks to the second victory over Italy in this tournament – Switzerland won 6-2 in the round robin – Tirinzoni and Patz reached their fifth World Cup final in a row. On Sunday, a fifth world championship title awaits, meaning they will extend their record once again.

You can watch the World Cup final between Canada and Switzerland on Sunday evening at 9 pm on SRF Channel 2 and in the SRF Sport app.

The competitors in the final come from Canada. Skip Rachel Homan's team beat South Korea 9:7 in a no less exciting semi-final thanks to a three-pointer in the tenth end. In the round robin, the Canadians inflicted Switzerland's first World Cup defeat after 42 straight wins with an 8:5 win. “There's nothing bigger than playing in a World Cup final in Canada against Canada,” Tirinzoni said happily.



