Tennis live on BR24 | April 26, around 1 p.m. | Ot vs Topo

The program starts on Tuesday at 11:00 with a match between Maxime Creasy (USA) and Danielle Evans (Great Britain/6), which had to be postponed the day before due to rain. This follows the appearance of Oscar “Ozzi” Otti against Marco Topo on Center Court, which can also start before 1pm depending on the course of the previous match. We will definitely be there live!

The field of participants is as prominent as never before: at the International Tennis Championships in Bavaria, the first ATP tournament of the year in Germany, starting April 25, it will serve all the winners of the past six years, among others.

The board is headed by the German Olympic champion and athlete of the year Alexander Zverev, another player is among the top 7 players in the current world rankings. Augsburg’s Philipp Kohlschreiber, record champion with three wins in Munich, should not miss the MTTC Iphitos.

In addition, there are two other strong German players, last year’s finalist Jan-Lennard Struve and Daniel Altmaier.

Tennis live on BR24

BR will broadcast the entirety of Tennis Week live from Monday, April 25, 2022. Until Saturday, one game at BR24Sport was broadcast on the web and in the app.

Tuesday 25th April around 1pm | Oscar “Ozzi” Ott vs. Marco Topo | Commentator is Florian Hecht.

Quarter-finals: Friday, April 29 (from 1:25 pm)

Semi-finals: Saturday 30 April (from 1:30 pm)

Final: Sunday 1 May (from 1:30 pm)

Moderator and moderator Marcus Ottemer, Florian Hecht and Philip Egger will comment.