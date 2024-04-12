The Swiss players are still flawless at the World Cup, but they cannot completely impress Norway.

CC Aarau was also victorious in its sixth World Cup appearance in Sydney, Canada. Switzerland beat Norway 6-3.

Skip Silvana Tirinzoni and Co. were not. In serious danger of breaking their winning streak. However, the defending champions also benefited from some of their rivals' shortcomings. Norway, with skip Marian Rorvik, “gifted” Switzerland a stolen stone in the first and fifth ends. In the sixth round, Kristen Skaslin was not a good figure and lost a two-man house with a completely unsuccessful final stone.

Despite these mistakes, Switzerland was never able to qualify and had to qualify until the tenth end.

Japanese women don't have a chance

On Tuesday night Swiss time, the Swiss team of Tirinzoni, Alina Patz, Selina Witschunki and Carole Howald recorded their fifth consecutive defeat against Japan – a show of strength, 10-3.

Thanks to a comfortable starting position, substitute Stephanie Berset was used for the first time from the seventh end onwards. Against the Asian team, led by Mio Ueno, who was participating in the World Cup for the first time, the daily goal was achieved ahead of schedule. The rivals, who were hopelessly behind, gave up after only 8 ends.

The summit with Canada awaits

Later Tuesday evening, the four-time world champions face their biggest challenge: They face Canada, the only undefeated team in this World Cup (with one less game to play). You can find out from us whether Switzerland will achieve the winger's 43rd success on the world stage across all competitions Watch the live stream from 11 p.m.