April 12, 2024

England and Manchester City star Chloe Kelly has joined Anthony Joshua's sports management agency… as Paris Saint-Germain plots a stunning summer deal for the 25-year-old striker

Eileen Curry April 12, 2024 2 min read

Written by Chris Wheeler

16:41 12 April 2024, updated 17:10 12 April 2024

  • Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make Kelly the highest-paid player in Europe this summer
  • The English striker will have only one year left on his contract with Manchester City
  • Ian Ladman and Chris Sutton talk about the best player in the Premier League – listen in Everything takes off Podcast

Chloe Kelly has teamed up with Anthony Joshua's sports management agency ahead of her potential move from Manchester City to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mail Sport revealed in February that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make Kelly the highest-paid player in Europe as the English star prepares to enter the final year of her contract with City.

Now Kelly, who led the Lionesses to European Championship glory at Wembley in 2022, has signed with Joshua's agency 258 MGT who will work alongside her representatives Panthera Sports and aim to maximize her off-field potential.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chloe Kelly to the 258 family!” said Freddie Cunningham, Managing Director of 258MGT.

“Chloe's exceptional talent and unwavering determination align perfectly with our commitment to nurturing stars in the world of sports. Together with Panthera, we are poised to achieve great success on and off the field.”

Chloe Kelly (above) has teamed up with Anthony Joshua's sports management agency
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make the English star the highest-paid player in Europe

Kelly signed a three-year contract with City in February 2022 and the club want to tie her down to a new contract.

However, the 26-year-old would prefer to evaluate her options in the summer when there is interest from a number of clubs alongside Paris Saint-Germain.

See also  Will Roger Federer replace Boris Becker at the BBC?

“We are very excited about this new partnership,” said Michael Jarman, President of Panthera Sports. 258 has a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to managing strategic partnerships.

“Chloe’s success post-European Championship has been astronomical, raising not only her profile but also the women’s game, so we felt it was important to support her now more than ever.

“Between Panthera and 258, this new partnership is better positioned to support Chloe’s growth as she continues to lead the women’s game.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Curling World Cup in Sydney, Round Robin – Swiss Women: Hard, but still victorious – Sports

April 12, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Enzo Maresca: Leicester City coach is concerned about the health of the players before the Plymouth trip

April 11, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

The holy grail of hockey cards

April 11, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

1 min read

How should we heal in the genome?

April 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

England and Manchester City star Chloe Kelly has joined Anthony Joshua's sports management agency… as Paris Saint-Germain plots a stunning summer deal for the 25-year-old striker

April 12, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Apple allows used parts for iPhone repairs

April 12, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Landslide in Bosnia and Herzegovina: A small explosion turns into a disaster

April 12, 2024 Esmond Barker