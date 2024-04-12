England and Manchester City star Chloe Kelly has joined Anthony Joshua's sports management agency… as Paris Saint-Germain plots a stunning summer deal for the 25-year-old striker

Written by Chris Wheeler





Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make Kelly the highest-paid player in Europe this summer

The English striker will have only one year left on his contract with Manchester City

Ian Ladman and Chris Sutton talk about the best player in the Premier League – listen in Everything takes off Podcast

Chloe Kelly has teamed up with Anthony Joshua's sports management agency ahead of her potential move from Manchester City to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mail Sport revealed in February that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make Kelly the highest-paid player in Europe as the English star prepares to enter the final year of her contract with City.

Now Kelly, who led the Lionesses to European Championship glory at Wembley in 2022, has signed with Joshua's agency 258 MGT who will work alongside her representatives Panthera Sports and aim to maximize her off-field potential.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chloe Kelly to the 258 family!” said Freddie Cunningham, Managing Director of 258MGT.

“Chloe's exceptional talent and unwavering determination align perfectly with our commitment to nurturing stars in the world of sports. Together with Panthera, we are poised to achieve great success on and off the field.”

Chloe Kelly (above) has teamed up with Anthony Joshua's sports management agency

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make the English star the highest-paid player in Europe

Kelly signed a three-year contract with City in February 2022 and the club want to tie her down to a new contract.

However, the 26-year-old would prefer to evaluate her options in the summer when there is interest from a number of clubs alongside Paris Saint-Germain.

“We are very excited about this new partnership,” said Michael Jarman, President of Panthera Sports. 258 has a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to managing strategic partnerships.

“Chloe’s success post-European Championship has been astronomical, raising not only her profile but also the women’s game, so we felt it was important to support her now more than ever.

“Between Panthera and 258, this new partnership is better positioned to support Chloe’s growth as she continues to lead the women’s game.”