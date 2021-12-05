Real Madrid – Notes: Militao is invincible, Vinicius shines

1 reviewReal Madrid rushes from victory to victory in La Liga: In the first match, Carlo Ancelotti’s team beat Real Sociedad 2-0 on Saturday evening. Central defender Eder Militao and striker Luka Jovic became the match winners, while Vinicius Junior confirmed the format of the celebration in the previous weeks.

Starting from the eleventh

Thibaut Courtois

Unlike the match between Seville and Bilbao, the Belgian was less challenging in a one-on-one match at Real Sociedad on Saturday night. As a goalkeeper, he not only kept the penalty area clean but also started some great volleyball attacks (19, 52). With his presence and charisma as well as a very low error rate, it’s hard to understand that the 29-year-old isn’t among the best keepers. Real total – note: 2.



Daniel Carvajal



While the Spaniard was still very foul-prone against Seville, he sold himself more focused in San Sebastian. With 79 passes with the ball, he was one of the most active players on the field and had good stats both (three dismissals, one win with the ball directly) and offensive (one key pass). There is no doubt that the 29-year-old has already performed better, especially in the front game. Real total – note: 2,5.

Eder Militao

Could The game player! On the one hand, the Brazilian introduced a myriad of defensive measures, some of which were superb (ten clarifications, two straight ball wins), and on the other hand, he delivered brutal style on the field in the opening match. Despite his world-class ball for Vinicius (87th place), his brilliant duel was particularly notable that evening: the 23-year-old combined predictability, good positional play and nearly perfect timing to create an exceptional overall performance that made Isaacs And company brought despair. Well, crack! Total note: 1.



David Alhamd

Act on the side of the tallest Eder Militao was less conspicuous, but he didn’t make any noteworthy lapses. Whenever the Austrian was challenged, as in the 44th minute of the match with Isaac, he retained the lead. Decent performance but not exceptional. Total note: 3.



Ferland Mindy



The Frenchman is and will remain a seat in the left-back position! In San Sebastian, Mindy hardly faced any major challenges – In the injury time of the first half he saved a promising counterattack by the hosts, but it was decisive for the corner. Also present in the offensive game with a score (85) and a basic pass, but not composition. Real total – note: 2,5.



Toni Kroos (until 81st minute of the match)

Entrusted with the task of pushing things back over and over in order to make it more difficult for the hosts to build the match, the German put in a tough 80 minutes at Anoeta. His importance to Merengues’ game structure is underlined by the fact that he participated in both goals as a pre-aid provider. He was also satisfied with the first strong friction under pressure that the German would be forgiven for his weak free kick variant. Real total – note: 2.



Casemiro (until 64th minute of the match)

Strong physical presence on the ground and in the air (won 3 vertical duels, direct opening of the ball, clearing) as well as some good actions in the transitional game – The Brazilian player presented again in the usual normal form. After a good hour, make it clear – Most likely with the goal of the next city derby – Then a well-deserved rest. Real total – note: 2.

Luka Modric

Watching Luka Modric on the soccer field gives madridismos great joy, even in the late fall of the Croatian’s photo-writing career. Whether he’s a great player, a hardworking anti-ball worker or a gritty solvent of pressure. – The 36-year-old is valued and will remain extremely high. So it seems logical that Luketa will stay with Los Blancos for another season. Real total – note: 2.



Rodrygo goes (until the 81st minute of the match)

I tried a lot in the 80 minutes of using it to collect plus points for more bets – However, compared to fellow countryman Vinicius and Luka Jovic, they fell a bit. However, the 20-year-old delivered strong moves here and there (9th place), some brave individual poses as well as good depth on the pitch. Total note: 3.

Karim Benzema (until the 17th minute of the match)

He had to make way for injured Luka Jovic after just 17 minutes and thus had no significant action except for the key pass. without rating.

Vinicius Jr

After replacing Karim Benzema due to injury, the young man has become more focused – and deliver it! Whether using strong dribbling (ninth), gentle moves or as an ice cold finalist (47th place) – In the attack zone, there are only a few players in Europe these days who can hold a candle for the Brazilian. The fact that he scored 1:0 in trend mode shows the 21-year-old’s immense athletic value even more. Real total – note: 1.5.

Related Posts Ancelotti calls for caution after 2-0 at Real Sociedad. Additional praise for Jovich. Continue reading

substitute players

Luka Jovic (from the 17th minute of the match)

Often the unexpected comes: under the banner was the appearance of the Serb at Estadio Anoeta. An early substitute for the injured Karim Benzema, the center forward, who, according to many experts, played a crucial role in the away win. So he prepared the goal of Vinicius well (47th place), but he headed a header from Casemiro after a few minutes with a cold header. A total of three key passes and a good pass rate (89 percent) confirm that the 23-year-old was a good participant in the Los Blancos combination that evening. Real total – note: 1.5.

Eduardo Camavinga (from the 64th minute of the match)

He was allowed to run for Casemiro after a good hour and brought a lot of emotion and energy to the field. He did his best in the 78th minute of the match, when he managed to block Isaacs with a valiant tackle at the last second of a free end. Real total – note: 2,5.

Federico Valverde (from the 81st minute of the match)

He arrived late and had only the task of shaking victory over time. But in the 85th minute I was almost 3-0 by myself. without rating.

Marco Asensio (from the 81st minute of the match)

He was also brought in on the very last stage and managed to send a good pass to Valverde (85th place) on the credit side. without rating.

trainer

Carlo Ancelotti

If the Italian does not always convince with his decisions, tactical approach and substitutions (although the results proved the master right), then the victory in Anoeta is largely due to the 62-year-old. Through a few tactical tricks, “Carletto” succeeded not only in severely restricting the Basque’s play structure, but also in giving his subjects a good playing structure along the way. The replacement of Jovic (albeit due to outside influences) and the fact that he gave Camavinga more playing time should give the perception of the world-class coach even more impetus. Real total – note: 1.5.

Order now: Real Madrid fan articles on adidas online store

/ 21630049872 / Realtotal_bet365_News

/ 21630049872 / Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50