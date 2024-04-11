Enzo Maresca: Leicester City coach is concerned about the health of the players before the Plymouth trip

4 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Championship leaders Leicester are looking forward to an immediate return to the English Premier League

Leicester City coach Enzo Maresca said he was concerned about the health of his players as they faced their second long trip abroad in four days.

The Championship leaders Foxes are at Plymouth Argyle on Friday, having returned home from Tuesday's defeat to Millwall at 03:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Leicester's 250-mile trip to Plymouth is the longest of the season.

Asked if he was concerned about the safety of his players, Maresca said: “Absolutely, yes. Absolutely, 100%.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester ahead of Thursday's trip to Devon, he added: “But I don't think people care much about players, or healthy players. Otherwise you wouldn't be able to understand these kind of decisions.”

The match, which will be held at Home Park, will be the forty-ninth of Leicester's season.

Maresca has criticized the EFL over the scheduling of this week's matches, with the flight being moved to Plymouth to accommodate TV broadcasters.

Before the match was modified, the Premier League and broadcasters discussed the move with the clubs.

Leicester and Plymouth are the only teams in the EFL to play on Tuesday and again on Friday, with the Foxes traveling for both matches while the Pilgrims are at home for both.

However, a number of teams that played on Wednesday night will also play again on Saturday. See also Former Basel with a blanket strike: Zdravko Kuzmanovic attacks Bayern

“Thanks to the organization, we played on Tuesday night, we got here at three in the morning, and today we need to travel and have five hours to get back from Plymouth,” Mareska said.

“The organization decided so.

“Then if the players don't perform, will they be bad? No, they're not bad, they're human beings and we've already played almost 50 games this season. They're human beings and people don't care about that.”