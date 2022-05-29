Real Madrid-Perez: “Mbappe? Don’t worry, it’s a perfect season”

Vote in the gameFlorentino Perez is delighted to win the Champions League, describing Real Madrid’s season as “perfect”. Therefore, the royal chief does not want to deal with the failed signing of Kylian Mbappe. The case was “forgotten”.







“Real Madrid is a way of life”

Florentino Perez in…

…title victory in Paris: “I’m happy, even if it’s not very clear to me. We’ve all worked all season to achieve this status. We’ve had a good season overall and have been lucky enough to face tough opponents. We hit one by one. So that’s pretty good. I think these are The fruit of all: Of course the players, the coach and the fans. We have seen great matches and we will not forget that.”

… Real Madrid’s 14th victory in the Champions League: “Yes, 14 usually comes after 13. It was very difficult against the top three teams in England and PSG. He has been more competitive this season than other years.”

… Thibaut Courtois: “He’s had a great season and he’s the best goalkeeper in the world for me. That’s why we brought him in. He’s a great madridista. Ancelotti is right when he said: In his opinion, the difference between Real Madrid and other big clubs is that apart from being good professionals, Real Madrid players They are also madridists. And that’s right. I remember the last match against City, when the older players were already substituted and the younger ones were on the move. Then we managed to catch up. Real Madrid is a way of life.”

Perez satisfied: “Complete goals this season”

… Carlo Ancelotti and his return: “It will have something to do with this if he previously won four Champions League titles. He is a good conductor who knows the psychology of the players, knows Real Madrid and football very well. I have with Jose Angel (Sanchez, managing director; editor) He spoke and Ancelotti seemed like a good choice. We knew him and everything went the way we envisioned it. We are happy, we have fully achieved our goals this season.”

Mbappe did not come to Real Madrid: I didn’t want to

…the failed signature of Kylian Mbappe: “Real Madrid always works to get the best players. If this is about Mbappe, the case will be forgotten. It does not matter, Real Madrid played a perfect season. It is a topic that has been forgotten. Mbappe is not here today, the celebration of Real Madrid is there. Mbappe did not want that.” You don’t have to keep asking that over and over again. We are satisfied and have a solid foundation.”

