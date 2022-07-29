3-0 win over Liepaja – Nasimi started Bern’s mandatory win early on point – Sport

It took YB 73 minutes on the Latvian coast to overcome the Liepaja defense. On the other hand, in the second leg, things should go very quickly: after just 48 seconds, Nicholas Mommy Njamalio took a penalty. His score was jumped by Liepaja defender Kenan Herligic. Jean-Pierre Nesmi took over, scoring his first goal from YB since returning from Venice in the third minute.

YB twice the pitch of aluminum

With an early lead behind them, the hosts dominated the match, and after a free kick by Fabian Rieder (19) and an attempt by Ngamaliu (24), they twice complained of bad luck after the ball hit the crossbar. and mail.

As in the first leg, Arturs Karasausks (21) caused the heart rate of YB fans to rise between Bern’s two goals. But as in Latvia, the Liepaja striker failed from close range – this time not due to his own helplessness but at the feet of defender Muhammed Ali Kamara, who changed the direction of the ball at the last second.

Liepaja lacks penetration power

It was the only situation where Berne’s fourth win without a goal conceded in the fourth competitive game of the season looked briefly in jeopardy. Because at last with 2-0 from newcomer Aarau Donat Rodani (41) shortly before the break, YB also removed recent doubts about the outcome of the match from one side.

Finally, Cheikh Niasse was concerned about the last point, who also put himself on the scoresheet in the 72nd minute after a deflected shot. For his part, Liepaja is no longer able to embarrass the Bernese on artificial turf as they did at home a week ago.

YB heading north

In the third round of qualifying, the Capitals were banned by a club also wearing yellow and black: KuPS Kuopio. Finnish runners-up receive the Bernese first at home (4 August), a week later (11 August) the return leg is held in Wankdorf.