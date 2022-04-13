Real in the semi-finals, Bayern fail in Villarreal

Karim Benzema makes role after role in Madrid perfect.Photo: cornerstone

Real – Chelsea 2: 3aet

Real Madrid sat as expected Chelsea During the match, however, the Spaniards had a more difficult time against the English champions than one would have expected after winning 3-1 in the first leg a week ago. By the 51st minute, the Blues had made up the difference after goals from Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger, and after 75 minutes and Timo Werner 3-0 the match was completely reversed. England added the fourth, but Marcos Alonso’s goal was disallowed due to a handball. Thus the goal was enough for the madriders to save themselves in overtime.

1:3 for Rodrygo.Video: Stream

In the 80th minute, Rodrygo converted a superb pass from the outside of his foot to former world footballer Luka Modric. Then there was one for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, real madrid In the last two matches in Champions League It led to success almost alone. Karim Benzema scored three goals in each of the round of 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and the first leg against Chelsea.

Benzema scores in extra time.Video: SRF

In the 96th minute, he headed a cross from his partner, Vinicius Junior, to score the goal. It was the twelfth goal of the French player in the Champions League season, which made Real celebrate reaching the semi-finals despite the 3-2 loss, as Manchester Or his rivals will wait in the city Atletico. The record winner’s chances of winning the fourteenth title are intact.

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (1-3, 0-1) afterwards

SR Marciniak (Poland).

gates: 15. Jabal 0: 1. 51. Rudiger 0: 2. 75 Werner 0: 3. 80 – Rodrigo 1: 3. 96. Benzema 2: 3.

real madrid: Courtois. Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez (Lucas 88), Alaba, Ferland Mendy (Marcelo 78); Kroos (Camavinga 73), Casemiro (Rodrigo 78), Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr (Ceballos 115).

Chelsea: Edward Mendy; James, Silva; Rudiger, Alonso; Kanté (Ziyech 100), Loftus-Cheek (Niguez 106), Kovacic (Jorginho 106); Mount, Havertz, Werner (83. Pulisic).

Notes: Real Madrid without Militao (suspended), Hazard, Isco (both injured) and Vallego (sick). Chelsea without Chilwell, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku (all injured) and Barkley (patient).

Bayern 1-1 Villarreal

When Robert Lewandowski scored Bayern Munich’s first goal in the 52nd minute and thus paid off the mortgage from the first leg a week ago, it seemed only a matter of time before the Bundesliga club would live up to its role as favorites against the club’s defining little Spanish city. In the previous round against Salzburg, Bayern Munich followed with a 1-1 draw in the first leg 7-1 against Salzburg. It soon became clear on Tuesday that there would be no such thing.

Chukwueze kicks Bayern Munich out of the Champions LeagueVideo: SRF

Bayern got the ball, but didn’t know what to do with it. A header from Jamal Musiala was the most dangerous thing he managed to do in the first half. And after Lewandowski’s 13th goal in this year’s Champions League season, it seemed logical that Munich would now open up spaces they hadn’t found before. But that was not the case. Villarreal, opponents of the Young Boys in the group stage, remained disciplined defensively and waited for their chance. She came.

In the 88th minute, Gerard Moreno fired Samuel Chukwueze, who beat Manuel Neuer with the first and only shot on goal. The perfect quality for a Europa League winner who has reached the Round of 16 Juventus It was enough to qualify for the first and exciting semi-finals. Bayern Munich In the meantime, like last year, they have to bury their European title ambitions in the quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich – Villarreal 1: 1 (0: 0)

S.R. Vincic (SLO).

gates: 52. Lewandowski 1-0. 88. Chukwueze 1-1.

Bayern Munich: News; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez (Davis 87); Sani, Kimich; Goretzka, Koman; Musiala (82 Janabari), Lewandowski, Müller (90 Choupo-Moting).

real villa: ruffle; Voith, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo (93 Aurier), Capoue, Coquelin (84 Chukwueze); Gerard Moreno, Danjuma (84. Alfonso Pedraza), Lo Celso.

Notes: Bayern Munich without Tolisso, Sarr (both injured) and Sule (sick). Villarreal without Alberto Moreno and Dia (both injured). (Abu/Sada)