Swiss footballers ranked lower than Germany in the European Championship test

Germany’s Julia Gowen (left) vs Rachel Renast of the Swiss national team. Photo: cornerstone

The Swiss footballers can do nothing in the international match in Erfurt against Germany. They are clearly inferior and lose 0: 7.

Two weeks before the first group game of the European Championship in England, the Swiss footballers can do nothing in the international match against Germany in Erfurt. They are clearly inferior and lose 0: 7.

National coach Nielsen’s team had to allow the Germans to dominate the game in midfield for almost the entire duration of the match. The Swiss rarely came close. Perhaps the only plus point that can be emphasized is that they have not given the Germans any good chances to score for so long.

The 1-0 goal, scored by three-time top scorer Clara Ball in the sixth minute, could have been avoided. But defender Luana Buehler miscalculated after a through pass and goalkeeper Gael Tahlmann did not run to the top scorer.

On the other hand, the 2-0 match before the break was well played by the Germans under the guidance of former national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

One chance to register

Lara Marti, who came on as a substitute during the break and used in attack, got a free shot in a very favorable position in the 65th minute. But she looked exhausted after a long run and failed to put any pressure behind the ball.

Over the course of 90 minutes, it was the only real chance the Swiss had in the match against the eight-time European champion and two-time world champion. In turn, he fell 0: 4. And recently, the Swiss woman had to accept her biggest defeat since April 2012. At that time they also lost to Germany 0: 6.

The Swiss team will play its last test match before the European Championship next Thursday against England in Lezigrund.

Germany-Switzerland 7:0 (2:0)

Erfurt.

gates: 6. Paul 1:0.41- Maguls 2-0 61. Paul 3-0. 66. Paul 4-0. 81. Dalman 5-0. 89. Fire 6-0. 95. Le Mans 7-0.

Switzerland: Thalman. Maritz, Buehler (87. Calligaris), Kiwik, Aibogun; Mandly (59 Moron); Xhemaili (Fölmli 59), Sow (Crnogorcevic 78); Roteller, Bachmann, Renast (46 Marty).

NotesSwitzerland without Valte (injured). (sda)