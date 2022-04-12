LeBron James: Lakers fired the coaches – a bird that flies! Sports in the USA

advertisements

LeBron James will get a new coach.

Lakers coach earthquake!

The Lakers were considered clear contenders for the title before the start of the season. However, things did not go as planned.

The Los Angeles Dodgers failed to advance to the next round of the playoffs. The consequences are now clear.

According to US media reports, the Lakers have sacked coach Frank Vogel.

He coached the team last night until they won their final game of the season against the Denver Nuggets.

Vogel said he was not told anything about the media reports when asked.

The 48-year-old won the championship with the Lakers in 2020. The Californians missed the playoffs this season after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in 2021. They finished 11th in the Western Conference with 33 wins in 82 games.

No new coach in sight yet

According to ESPN, there is no clear candidate for Vogel’s successor. On Monday (local time), the team must inform the coach of their decision to dismiss them. Vogel’s contract for next season is still in effect.

