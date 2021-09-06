Reactions to 0-0 in Basel – Penalties Summer Champion: “I miss this goal” – Sports

Jan Sommer and Fabian Frei were the highlights of the national team against Italy and received more praise from the coach.

St. Jacob’s Park in Basel and especially the gate in front of the actual Muttenzer Curve has been done by Jan Sommer. The national team goalkeeper saved Jorginho’s penalty kick in the 53rd minute of the 0-0 win over Italy, thus preventing the European champions from having the greatest chance of a kick – and ultimately the victory.

Basel, a penalty kick, a match against a big player in European football? Roughly a year earlier, Sommer had desperately made Spaniard Sergio Ramos in the same spot as part of the Nations League. At that time, he saved two penalties and also secured a draw for Switzerland.

Rest on the line as a key

“It’s not that bad, is it?” I said to myself earlier: I’m going to untie this goal and go with me to Germany,” Sommer joked in a post-match interview.

The Swiss goalkeeper said he was planning to upset Jorginho by staying calmly on the line. And soon the Chelsea representative was outraged. As in the European Championship final against England, he failed from a point.

Fry: “The team made it easy for me.”

Sommer, who led the team onto the pitch as captain in the absence of Granit Xhaka, also spoke of several personal casts that would have made the week a bit more complicated. “We didn’t want to make it big. But today we had a team that hadn’t played together like this before. I’m very happy with that point.”

Fabian Frye was one of the players who were nominated in a short time and called up in the starting lineup by coach Murat Yakin. The FC Basel midfielder gave an impeccable performance alongside Michel Eibecher and Gabriel Sow. “The team made it very easy for me. “I was really well received on Thursday when I moved in,” Fry said, conveying praise to his teammates. With great effort I got the best results from it.

Yakin, who was also undefeated in his first competitive match as national team coach, had a lot of praise for both Sommer and Frey. “Of course I know Fabian. You can always bring it on as a link between defense and storm. And Yan was decisive with the punishment.”

Now it is important to take advantage of a good starting position against Northern Ireland on Wednesday. Yakin said he hadn’t thought of the next opponent yet. With the point in the baggage, the trip to Belfast will be a little easier despite the heavy legs.