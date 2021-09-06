MotoGP 2021: The Aragon Grand Prix Live on ServusTV and in Live

Round 13 of MotoGP 2021 in Aragon: The Aragon Grand Prix is ​​live on ServusTV as well as live on servustv.com/sport and in all apps!

Aprilia made history at Silverstone two weeks ago: driving at the British Grand Prix Alex Espargaro In third place, the Italian manufacturer celebrated its first podium in Moto GB. On the other hand, Yamaha riders dominated the 12th race of the 2021 MotoGP season. Fabio QuartaroHe achieved his fifth victory this season, increasing his progress in the World Cup to 65 points. He finished second at Silverstone Alex Clinis, who was ahead of the UK Grand Prix in 2019 Marc Marquez And the winner is.

Collision between Marquez and Martin

MotoGP 2021: Marc Marquez crashes into Jorge Martin

Marc Marquez crashes on the first lap Jorge Martin, The race cannot continue. Jack Miller, who for a long time fought a duel with Alex Esparraro for third place, He finished fourth at Silverstone. Comes in fifth place Paul Espargaro To the finish line – the best result for a Honda driver. And behind him is a KTM driver Brad Pender He finished sixth. This means that six different brands have finished sixth in the British Grand Prix.

MotoGP 2021: Vinales debuts in April

MotoGP 2021 season continues to be fun: At Grand Prix of Aragon gives spanish Maverick Vinales He made his Aprilia debut after being kicked out of Yamaha. go again Jake Dixon For Petronas-Yamaha as a colleague in Valentino Rossi At first. Replace the injured again Franco Morbidelli. Last year in Aragon Alex Rins was victorious in Race 1, and in Race 2, Franco Morbidelli celebrated his second MotoGP victory after Misano. Who will win in Aragon this time? The answer is there From 10 to 12 September live by ServusTV as well as live on servustv.com/sport and in all apps! READ After Canada’s Coup: Former Nürnberger Calls DEB - Sport

