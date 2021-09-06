US Open: Alexander Zverev beat Yannick Sener in the quarter-finals – Tennis

September 6, 2021 – 10:17 pm



And to the finals!

Alexander Zverev (24) in the US Open quarter-finals. In New York, he defeated Italian Jannik Sinner (20) 6:4, 6:4, 7:6. South African Lloyd Harris, 24, is waiting on Wednesday.

Alexander Zverev repeatedly encouraged himself. His opponent was always dangerous, but the hamburger set the crucial points Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP

As expected, both players did not give each other much. Snr, the generation that came after Zverev, is where the German was three or four years ago. It’s about annoying senior divorced people a little bit.

He has done well, too. In the first tight movement, the Masters winner lived five times as much tension, as in the second. In the second round, Zverev only got a decisive break at 5:4 and then showed strong nerves when he blocked two breakout balls to 5:5.

In the third set, Zverev’s break came relatively early, making the score 2-1. Sinner looked defeated, but he wasn’t. Because South Tyrol suddenly discovered his martial spirit and conjured unexpected blows up his sleeve. So he took the break back to 4:4.

And not only that, in 6: 5 the 16th in the world had two set pieces, which Zverev was able to block thanks to his powerful serve, sometimes hitting aces with the second at a speed of 212 km / h.

Sticking point in the tie breaker: At 4:4, Zverev gave a simple volley, 4:5 instead of 5:4. Seconds later, Sinner had two more balls, but he didn’t use them. Instead, Zverev earned a match point after 2:25 hours. And in winner’s style, he took advantage of that first try.

