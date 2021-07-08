Ice Hockey World Cup 2021 live broadcast today: Germany

Germany continues to fight for the quarter-finals.

At the Ice Hockey World Championships in Riga, the German national team will face the second group runner-up in its sixth match. The victory over the United States would be an important step towards the early progress of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB). (World Cup 2021: all matches and results).

After 1:2 against Finland and two defeats in a row, DEB wants to get back on the road to World Cup success – and Sports 1 one more time Neighborhood with her.

Ice Hockey World Cup: Germany vs USA

Ice Hockey World Cup: Germany vs USA in the Quarter-finals

“It was a quick and good match. Finland was our strongest opponent in the tournament so far. We found our way well and played well. Unfortunately it was not enough, but the performance went in the right direction. We have to build,” Korbinian Holzer analyzed in Sports 1.

Even after the second defeat in a row, optimism remains high in the German camp. Leon Gawanke added after the match: “We played a good match despite the defeat. I think we deserved a point. Now we have two more games and we will give everything.” Sports 1 direction of progress.

His colleague John Jason Petrka said: “We showed our intensity well. We saved a lot of shots in the back and went strong up front. This is something we can take with us in the upcoming matches.” In the same way.

After all, NHL successor Dominic Kahun could already step in against the United States (May 31) – or at the latest against Latvia (June 1).

Bad record against the United States

Holzer explained what it would be like against USA: “You can see that a team is on the ice. They come quickly, they have good people in defense and attack. They don’t have a star. It will be a tough match for us to face that and take advantage of our chances and be stable in defence.”

However, German teams have had a tough time against the United States in the past. So far I’ve met a team from the United States 68 times, 45 times coming off the field as a loser. Only 16 matches can be won.

The last win against the United States was on November 12, 2017. At that time, the DEB team won by 5:1 the German Cup. Germany celebrated their last World Cup victory on May 5, 2017 (2:1). (Everything you need to know about the 2021 World Cup)

