Right-back vs Bayern Munich – Hammer Week for Nagelsmann – Bundesliga

First real cracker – very hard setup!

The first match is between runner-up RB Leipzig and FC Bayern on Saturday night. A very special game, especially for Julian Nagelsmann (34), because it is his first duel with his former club.

Early this afternoon, Nagelsmann begins his first training session in preparation for the first game after four days of rest, and Leipzig begins a day later. Both teams have to dispense with their big stars – BILD does the comparison before the breaker.

The national players are gone! At Bayern, 11 superstars are still on the way: the seven German players Neuer, Sule, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Sane and Mosila plus Lewandowski (Poland), Koeman (France), Davies (Canada) and Chupo-Moting. (Cameroon). The FA players have to play in Iceland on Wednesday night, so they won’t be fully back until Friday’s last training session. Leipzig has 16 players in their national teams.



Nagelsmann already had a lot of young players in training last weekPhoto: Images Imago / Lakovic



Sick stars! Thomas Muller, 31, has an adductor injury and has not yet been able to train again. Newcomer Marcel Sabitzer (27 / close) has started his first training in the past few days and should now slowly start the team practice. Upamecano (thigh) and Tolisso (calf) were also injured from the national team, Stanisic (toe) was injured. Leipzig has had fewer problems so far.

The returnees! Nagelsmann hopes Hernandez, Roca and Pavard can get back on track as quickly as possible after their injuries. During training, he first has to draw on the second row with Sarr, Richards, Ulreich, Cuisance & Co and fill it with young players. At RB, Spanish superstar Dani Olmo could celebrate his comeback against Bayern Munich.

One thing is clear: neither Bayern nor Leipzig can really play in the striker…