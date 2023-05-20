Tuchel influenced by Adrien Rabiot: Juventus star may come to Bayern

Adrien Rabiot could not prevent yesterday’s Champions League semi-final exit against FC Sevilla. The 28-year-old, who is currently still under contract with Juventus Turin, is at it again. In any case, the Frenchman is one of the best performers in the Turin midfield. It would have been one of his last appearances in an ‘old lady’ shirt. Because the French kicker’s contract expires on June 30, Rabiot will be available for free. Juventus extension seems unlikely. The reason: According to the portal “calciomercato.com”, the mother who advises her son is said to be demanding a whopping salary of what appears to be ten million euros a year. network! So much for a traditional Italian club. The cost of the left foot is about seven million euros.

Contacts for Thomas Tuchel

So it’s no wonder that many interested parties are already positioning themselves. According to reports, this also includes Bayern Munich. As is known, other reinforcements in midfield should find their way to Isar in the summer. Coach Thomas Tuchel knows the flexible midfielder well from their time together at Paris Saint-Germain. Both worked together in the French capital from 2018 to 2019. The Munich boss was reportedly so enthusiastic about Rabiot that he wanted to bring him to Chelsea next. However, it is likely that the rather high salary could deter the German record champions.

The visionary sweeper, who has been on the field since the start against Argentina in the World Cup final in Qatar, has a wealth of national and international experience, solid tackling skills and solid technique. In addition, it is dangerous. In Serie A, Rabiot has scored eight goals in 29 matches for Juventus and also provided three other assists.

competition from the island

However, the path leads not only to Munich, but, of course, to the English Premier League. It is said that Newcastle United and Manchester United in particular would be great for Rabiot. Financial circumstances will not be a problem, the national free player currently in the “Équipe Tricolore” in this form is always interesting anyway.

“ I don’t have a favorite team, there is no club I really want to play for. League and level is what attracts me. I also think the style of play there suits my qualities better,” Rabiot said at a press conference at the end of last year about a possible participation in the English Premier League, according to “Get French Football News.” However, the Bundesliga would also be a possible target.

advertisement

Written by Tony Poland