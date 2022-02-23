Wembley Memories: DFL women claim England – sports news on ice hockey, winter sports and more

Not only is goalkeeper Merle Froomes in the German Football Association, he has very special memories of England. Nearly 80,000 fans will not attend this time, but the beginnings of the atmospheric tournament loom.

Memories of the legendary Wembley match – women’s football – and anticipation of a great European championship on the island: The women of the German Football Association are looking forward to their duel with England at the Arnold Clark Cup final at Wolverhampton.

After 1:1 against mighty Spaniards and 0:1 against Olympic champions from Canada, junior selection national soccer coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is hoping for success against the hosts on Wednesday (8.30pm / ZDF live) and one of those sparkling airs.

Looking forward to the atmospheric game

November 9, 2019 is and remains something very special, especially for Merle Froms and Clara Poole from the current squad. In the 2-1 win in London, the Frankfurt goalkeeper saved a penalty kick for Nikita Paris with her foot, and Bayern Munich striker Paul scored the lead in the 90th minute. What made this game special was the background – 77,768 spectators!

Not much is expected at the Wolverhampton Wanderers circuit, and about 13,000 fans are expected. However, Voss-Tecklenburg is “full of expectations for an atmospheric match, for a competitor who wants to become European champions here in less than five months.” “This is how they will appear,” she predicted on Tuesday.

Froomes wants to “silence the English fans a little” with her team, she said. The 27-year-old from Frankfurt, who will return to VfL Wolfsburg for the new season, is very happy to think of Wembley 2019. “It was a unique place for all of us – playing in front of so many spectators at the club that will return to Anne-Catherine Berger (FC Chelsea) “I think it was a lot of things we only realized after that that he would be remembered for a long time.”

Championship at a very high level

Read also

Championship in England Schuller arrives late: Ladies of the Federation unite Spain

With the Germans’ first two games played in front of virtually empty stands, Frohms and Co can expect a good atmosphere this time around. “Every player can look forward to it. Whether it’s playing in front of 12,000 or 14,000 spectators – these are precursors for what’s to come in the European Championship,” said Guti Chatzialexio, president of the national teams of the German Football Association and companion to the German Football Association. Check in tournament test. In any case, there is a lot of interest in tickets for the European Championship in July, also in England, and the hosts and UEFA are hoping to get full stadiums.

Chatzialexiou watched all the matches in the Arnold Clark Cup. “We are against the standard in international football here,” he said. Technically and tactically, the tournament is at a very high level. “It shows that women’s football has come a long way.” England, fourth in the World Cup, drew 1-1 with Canada and then 0-0 with Spain. “The second half in particular was a gift for those who enjoy watching women’s football,” the federation official said.

One country or another, Chatzialexio said, “has partly caught up with Germany, and may have overtaken it in one area or another.” “It’s very important for us to work on the issues again and do everything we can to continue being one of the favorites in the tournaments – whether it’s a European championship, a world championship or an Olympic Games,” he warned.