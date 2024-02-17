February 17, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin: The Indian pacer is out of the third Test against England due to a family emergency

Eileen Curry February 17, 2024 2 min read
  • Written by Stefan Schimmelt
  • Rajkot's leading cricket writer

Image source, Getty Images

Comment on the photo,

Ashwin took his 500th Test wicket on Friday, as England's Crawley was caught out after edging the sweep.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the third Test against England in Rajkot due to a family emergency.

On day two on Friday, the 37-year-old became only the ninth man to reach 500 wickets.

“The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones is of paramount importance,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

“The BCCI extends sincere support to the cricket hero and his family.”

Rajiv Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Ashwin had to “rush and leave the Rajkot Test for Chennai to be with his mother”.

Two days later, England made 207-2 in the first innings, 238 runs ahead of India's 445.

On Friday, Ashwin made 37 with the bat and England opener Zak Crawley then produced a top-order sweep to reach the 500-wicket mark.

He is the second Indian to achieve the record and the fifth bowler.

video caption,

India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin muses on reaching 500 Test wickets

Ashwin was also the batsman in question when India were penalized with five penalties for running on the field.

If he does not return to the Test, India will not be allowed to replace batting or bowling, but will be allowed a replacement player.

“In these difficult times, the BCCI and the team fully support Ashwin,” the BCCI statement said.

“The Board and team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to provide support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and sympathy of the fans and media during this sensitive time.”

The five-game series is currently level at 1-1.

India are already without batsman Virat Kohli, after he pulled out of the series due to personal reasons.

See also  Swiss football news - Basel and Lucerne will not play in the Round of 16 of their Cup until 2023 - Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

US basketball players send dream team to Olympics

February 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Weber is the best Swiss – short training ride in Kvitfjell overshadowed by falls – Sport

February 16, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

India pile on after England snatch the early wicket

February 16, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

The Body Shop is recruiting for Directors for its UK business

February 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

'Martians wanted': NASA plans to run year-long simulation – Science

February 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Ravichandran Ashwin: The Indian pacer is out of the third Test against England due to a family emergency

February 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

“It's going to be a bumpy proposition”: technology strike at SRF Tagesschau

February 17, 2024 Esmond Barker