Ravichandran Ashwin: The Indian pacer is out of the third Test against England due to a family emergency

Written by Stefan Schimmelt

Rajkot's leading cricket writer

February 16, 2024

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Ashwin took his 500th Test wicket on Friday, as England's Crawley was caught out after edging the sweep.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the third Test against England in Rajkot due to a family emergency.

On day two on Friday, the 37-year-old became only the ninth man to reach 500 wickets.

“The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones is of paramount importance,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

“The BCCI extends sincere support to the cricket hero and his family.”

Rajiv Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Ashwin had to “rush and leave the Rajkot Test for Chennai to be with his mother”.

Two days later, England made 207-2 in the first innings, 238 runs ahead of India's 445.

On Friday, Ashwin made 37 with the bat and England opener Zak Crawley then produced a top-order sweep to reach the 500-wicket mark.

He is the second Indian to achieve the record and the fifth bowler.

Ashwin was also the batsman in question when India were penalized with five penalties for running on the field.

If he does not return to the Test, India will not be allowed to replace batting or bowling, but will be allowed a replacement player.

“In these difficult times, the BCCI and the team fully support Ashwin,” the BCCI statement said.

“The Board and team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to provide support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and sympathy of the fans and media during this sensitive time.”

The five-game series is currently level at 1-1.