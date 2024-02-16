US basketball players send dream team to Olympics

Together in Paris? LeBron James (left) and Stephen Curry.Image: Cornerstone
The preliminary U.S. squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics looks like an all-star selection. The NBA's preliminary 41-man roster includes:
- LeBron James And Anthony Davis From Los Angeles Lakers
- Kevin Durant And Devin Booker From Phoenix Suns
- Los Angeles Clippers Professionals Paul George, Kawhi Leonard And James Harden
- Beside Joel Embiid From the Philadelphia 76ers
- And Stephen Curry From the Golden State Warriors.
Curry has never competed for the US team in the Olympics. Meanwhile, Durant could become the first basketball player to become an Olympic champion for the fourth time.
Steve Kerr will coach the national team at the Olympic Games from the Golden State Warriors. The twelve-man squad for Paris will be finalized in the spring.
Kevin Durant at the 2021 USA Basketball Olympics in Tokyo.Image: Cornerstone
Draymond Green was not nominated. The Warriors pro, a two-time Olympic champion, was recently banned from the NBA after being punched.
He added: “I am pleased that so many sports stars have expressed their interest in representing our country at the 2024 Summer Olympics.” Grant Hill said, General Manager of the US National Team. “It is a great honor to have chosen the team that will support us on our way towards our goal of returning to the top again.” Hill spoke of a difficult process that will extend over the next few months.
LeBron James confirmed that at the age of 39, he no longer has to play a central role in the team. “I don't think it would take a lot of physical stress.” He said in the fall. “I didn't have to do a lot: rebound a little bit, pass a little bit, block some shots.” (RAM/SDA/DPA)
