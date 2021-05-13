Hockey – German hockey teams lose to Great Britain – a sport

Directly from the dpa news channel

London (AFP) – German national hockey teams ended their FIH Pro League away matches against Great Britain in a defeat.

The women lost to the Olympic Champions in London, with a score of 0: 2 (0: 2). Anna Toman (23rd minute) and Susanna Townsend (30) scored the hosts’ goals. The men had previously lost 1: 3 (0: 2) against the British. The consolation goal after a 0-3 delay was scored by Niklas Felin in the 58th minute.

“The unfortunate goals that have been scored should be reserved under professional training,” said Qais Al-Saadi, coach of the men’s national team. “I’m glad we played bravely in the second half.” Captain Tobias Hook complained: “In the first half we did not feel the fire and entry into the match.”

The regenerated men’s choice was already defeated with a 3: 5 power on Wednesday. The world number three is still second in the table behind world champion Belgium and Europe. On the other hand, women won the inaugural duel with Great Britain 3-2. However, due to the recent defeat after the last two victories, they fell from third to fourth in the professional league table.

