Raiders Republic Season 3: Summer Break is now available

Ubisoft announced today that Republic Riders third season summer vacationNow available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and Windows PC via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.

During the summer, players will have access to new free content as well as weekly program highlights. This includes a special reforestation event, the launch of two new Showdown Mode** games in the in-game store, and an event to celebrate the release of BMX.

This season kicks off with a rebirth event, a special event that starts today and runs until August 10. The event was proposed last year by Green Game Jam 2021, a game development competition hosted by the United Nations Environment Program’s Play for Planet Alliance programme. In Green Game Jam, participants are encouraged to create events or game modes that increase environmental awareness.

Players will be invited to participate in the Reforest event*** during the Rebirth event. This involves planting trees in a desert area to reforest the area using a teleportation point that leads to a base camp. Desert Blossom, a new team launch race, begins in the desert for all players. But thanks to the reforestation efforts of the local community, it will gradually be crammed with plants and trees that can withstand the dry climate. The event culminates on July 30 with a unique Rebirth Climate March, where players can participate and demonstrate a commitment to climate protection.

At the end of the third season summer vacation Organizer Republic of Riders An event marking the start of the addition of BMX Sports. There are also weekly challenges that focus on motorcycle-like freestyle swimming activities.