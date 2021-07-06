Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: Leak – This distinctive new feature surprises fans

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Jul 06, 2021 at 10:59 am The leaked images show the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with a premium feature that was previously only available on the manufacturer’s flagship.

In addition to the camera block, the Mi Mix 4 has a small second screen.

The Mi Mix 4 From xiaomi It could appear on the back with an interesting new feature. According to the leak, the new premium smartphone with a small second screen will appear next to the camera block.

How GizChina A tech blogger reported sharing photos of the front and back of the new phone on Twitter under the synonym “HoiINDI”. In addition to the four-sensor camera block, there is a second screen that displays the same background image as the front screen.

The second display on the back of the phone



already so Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra He had one on his back ZweitDisplay 1.1 inch (2.79 cm) high displays information such as incoming calls and battery charge. In the images of the new leak, the rear screen of Mi Mix 4 looks much larger than 1.1 inches.

Xiaomi has given the Mi Mix 4 a premium feature based on Mi 11 Ultra technology. It remains to be seen if the rumor will be confirmed. The smartphone is expected to be officially presented in the second half of 2021.

