Queen Elizabeth II: She acted so boldly when she was supposed to take off her crown for a photo

In her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II (95) has been photographed countless times. In 2007, famed photographer Annie Leibovitz (72) had the honor of making a series of portraits of The King. The American, who has also portrayed Hollywood stars like Penelope Cruz (47) and Jeff Bridges (72), can still remember this special day well today – also because of a funny note of a 95-year-old today.

Queen Elizabeth II made a sly remark at the lavish photoshoot

The opulent photo was taken in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. In this context, the British head of state was represented in a very charming way: the Queen wore beautiful dresses and furs for portraits, and she also wore her medals and some jewelry from the British royal family.

During the filming, Leibovitz made an unusual request. As the Queen wore a stunning gown and a sparkling tiara, the photographer asked her if she could take off her tiara. The American asked, "You'll look better, less fluffy."

Then the Queen, famous for her wit, pointed to her sweeping dress and replied rudely, “Less dressed? What do you think he looks like?”