QD-OLED: Better Than Classic OLED?

The best TVs with the highest picture quality for home cinema have OLED screens. Since the introduction of new QD-OLED screens at Sony and Samsung, classic OLED TVs have faced serious competition. We have the latest OLED and QD-OLED TVs in stock test lab It can be compared side by side and shows where the differences are between QD-OLED and classic OLED. Below you will discover the advantages and disadvantages of QD-OLED and how the panels work.

QD-OLED: The New Display Technology

QD-OLED combines OLED and Quantum Dot Technologypreviously in QLED TVs Made for better colors. Special quantum dots are artificial tiny particles that absorb blue light and convert it into pure red and pure green. This results in perfect pixel-perfect illumination of the TV, which consists of red, green, and blue.

Quantum dots on TV: QLED = QD-backlit LCD vs. QD OLED = OLED with QD pixels

All QLED TVs have LED backlit LCD panels. Quantum dots (QD) are an important part of the LCD backlight, without which the screen will remain black. However, QD-OLEDs are knitted quite differently, because in QD-OLED individual pixels are illuminated by quantum dots.

This means that QD-OLED has the same self-lighting pixels as all other OLED TV screens. These are almost exclusively LG Display WRGB OLED panels, which are also known as “WOLED”: based on white light, red, green and blue are obtained through color filters, and there is also a white sub-pixel. Hence “WRGB”, due to white, red, green and blue. On the other hand, Samsung’s QD-OLED works with OLED blue light sources to generate red and green using quantum dots.

RGB colors are usually located next to each other in the pixels on the screen. On the other hand, the new OLED panel with Quantum Dots has triangular clusters of red, green and blue pixels. One criticism of QD-OLED is that the unique pixel structure of these panels results in color margins when there are sharp edges and high contrast in the image.

That QD-OLED itself against “OLED combustion“Immune, it can be doubted. Because even in new OLED screens, manufacturers build a series of safeguards against permanent afterimages, such as automatic dimming of still images and screen savers. In this respect, the technology is similar to that of the current “normal” OLED TVs.

Advantages and disadvantages of QLED – OLED – QD-OLED comparison

QD-OLED and classic OLED (WRGB-OLED) have several advantages over LCD/LED displays in common, precisely because they work with self-lighting pixels. However, QD technology can also outperform classic OLEDs in several aspects:

General advantages and disadvantages of OLED panels compared to QLED or LCD:

Classic OLEDs as well as QD-OLEDs offer these advantages:

Real black without blooming effect

Pixel-perfect image contrast

Very high color accuracy

The pixels are very responsive

Wide viewing angle

General disadvantages of OLED panels:

In theory, combustion effects are possible, which are prevented by OLED protection measures

Auto peak brightness for very large bright areas (ABL, Auto Brightness Limiter)

Additional Features of QD-OLED

Even the brightest colors hardly fade with very high brightness.

HDR peak brightness of 1,000 nits and more

It is possible to have color spaces larger than the DCI-P3 standard.

The side viewing angle is a little more perfect than OLED.

There are also drawbacks with QD-OLED:

Narrow color margins appear on sharp, high contrast edges.

In our opinion, the residual risk of combustion effects is similar to that of conventional OLEDs

Maximum brightness drops with very large bright areas (similar to OLED)

Small selection: currently only QD OLED displays 55 and 65 inches

Thus, both WRGB-OLED and QD-OLED have excellent properties for HDR photos, games, and any event for movies in HD and Ultra-HD.

QD-OLED in the test: the absolute best models

The first QD-OLED TVs are some of the best ever. It’s about extension Sony A95K and the Samsung S95B. Both use the same Samsung Display QD OLED panel.

Classic OLED panels in TVs come from a variety of brands from the company LG screenwhile QD OLED panels from Samsung screen It is produced. LG Display and Samsung Display create screens, not TVs, so they should not be confused with TV manufacturers – “LG Electronics” and “Samsung Electronics”. Because TV manufacturers LG and Samsung belong to the same parent companies as the display companies, but ultimately the two companies are in a supplier-to-customer business relationship. Sony, for example, sources OLED from LG Display and QD-OLED from Samsung Display.

Our test results show that QD-OLEDs can hold a candle to traditional OLED displays in nearly all important aspects or are superior in some cases. In this way, they can achieve higher peak brightness and greater color volume than was previously the case with OLED. Therefore, richer, brighter and more intense colors can be used with QD-OLED thanks to quantum dots.

In photo-neutral mode like director (or “user” at Sony), the difference between QD-OLED and top of the line OLED is only marginal at the end. You only see the differences with 4K-HDR or Dolby Vision. For standard content without HDR – ie TV, Blu-ray or DVD – we don’t currently see any significant advantage from Quantum Dots.

Unlike HDR. QD-OLED excels with color volume and brightness. It outperforms relatively cheap OLED screens like LG’s “C” series, for example C1 or C2. Their HDR features are around 750 nits with a neutral picture setting.

but one Sony A90J or a LG OLED G2 HDR features can also be reproduced with 900 to 1000 nits and full mapping of the HDR P3 color space. Thanks to the “heat sink” or “brightness booster”, they also avoid side effects such as a short OLED glow. The differences in image quality are not significant in similar top models.

But it’s really impressive when we measure the richest colors in the UHD II BT.2020 color space: QD-OLED achieves up to 90 percent of the largest Ultra HD range possible. However, no video content of this standard can be received at this time!

Duel of giants or peaceful coexistence: Samsung OLED vs Samsung QLED

Samsung has one OLED model in its lineup: the S95B falls in Samsung’s TV range between flagship QLED and other mini QLEDs (“QN” models such as Samsung QN95B). S95B is the first QD OLED TV with new technology.

As mentioned earlier, QLEDs are LCD TVs, the higher-end models with a small LED backlight can achieve higher brightness levels and slightly better performance in a bright room than Samsung OLED. Because QLED does not need to throttle peak brightness, even if the full white image is on the software.

Conclusion: technology with great potential

There are currently only two TVs with the new QD-OLED technology, which are relatively high priced models. Choices are limited to 55 and 65 inches. So if you’re looking for a smaller or particularly large OLED model and are also keeping an eye on the budget, you’ll find just the right thing with traditional OLED TVs.

With its high peak brightness and giant color palette, which can do more than current HDR technology requires, QD-OLED has what it takes to become the leader in TV screens of the future.

What do you think of the new QD-OLED technology? What type of TV will you choose? Tell us in the comments!